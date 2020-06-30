CAF arrived at the decision following at a meeting on Tuesday by its Executive Council which is the highest decision-making body.

A statement of the CAF official website reads.

“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022. The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course” , he said.

“Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020. The final tournament has been postponed till January 2021 in Cameroon".

President Ahmad also stated the readiness of Cameroon to stage the next Africa Cup of Nations.

“The CAF Executive Committee is satisfied with t the Cameroonian authorities for their commitment towards the hosting of the two competitions. Cameroon is ready to host either competition and are within schedule,” CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said.

The African Cup of Nations which was shifted from even years to odd years in order not to clash with the FIFA World Cup and the European Championship, hence the decision to play two competitions in back to back years- 2012 and 2013.

However, CAF has been forced to push the continent’s showpiece from an odd year which is 2021 to another even year which is 2022 because of the novel Coronavirus, which has put most sporting activities in a standstill on the African continent and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile CAF had earlier this year changed the date of the AFCON from June to its previous date of January.

It would be recalled that the European Championship will not clash with the AFCON since that has been postponed to 2021.