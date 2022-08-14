Reactions as Harry Kane steals Chelsea's Joy with late goal for Tottenham

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Both sides won their opening game of the season and were expected to challenge Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Chelsea went in front through Kalidou Koulibaly which they took to the halftime break.
Tottenham equalized through Pierre-Emile Højbjerg after a mistake by Jorginho at the edge of the area.
Reece James put Chelsea back in front but at the death Harry Kane scored to rescue a point for Tottenham.
Reactions to Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Since Antonio Conte was appointed boss at Tottenham he is yet to defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has the advantage over his rival which set up a tense atmosphere between the two sides.
After Hojberg equalized for Tottenham there was a confrontation between Tuchel and Conte.
Moments later Chelsea were back in front and Tuchel sprinted past Conte to celebrate in front of Chelsea fans like Jose Mourinho.
Conte was also wild in his celebration following the late equalizer by Kane. At the end of the match, both coaches proceeded to shake hands which is the Premier League custom.
The shaking of hand by the two managers turned into a face off which resulted in the players getting involved.
Reactions to Anthony Taylor
Chelsea fans were not impressed with the officiating by center referee Anthony Taylor.
According to Chelsea fans, Taylor should have blown for a free kick following a foul on Kai Havertz but instead the counter attack led to the equalizer by Hojberg
Chelsea fans also believed that in stoppage time, there was a foul on Marc Cucurella which led to Tottenham's second goal.
