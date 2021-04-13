Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

Chelsea have lost only once in 18 matches since Tuchel replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January and this was another feather in the German's cap.

Tuchel had admitted this week was a make or break period for Chelsea.

They passed the first test with ease and can now focus on Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Premier League leaders Manchester City at Wembley.

The Blues are fifth in the Premier League as they chase a top-four finish, meaning they might need to win the Champions League for the first time since 2012 if they are to qualify for next season's competition.

Led by the astute Tuchel, who took Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final last season, that lofty ambition can't be ruled out.