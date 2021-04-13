Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

N'Golo Kante was fit to start for Chelsea after a hamstring problem and the France midfielder teed up a good chance for Kai Havertz, whose limp finish failed to match the quality of his team-mate's incisive raid.
Having already wasted one good chance, Corona's profligacy let Porto down again when he lashed hurriedly over from 12 yards after Ben Chilwell misjudged Otavio's high ball.
Chelsea had never lost a knockout tie in Europe after winning the first leg away from home and that record remained pristine as Porto ran out of steam in the second half.
Chilwell's cross presented Christian Pulisic with a clear sight of goal, but the winger couldn't get enough power on his wayward volley.
Desperately short of a cutting edge, it took Porto until the 68th minute for their first effort on target as Taremi's header from Corona's cross forced Mendy to save.
Taremi's eye-catching strike with seconds left came far too late for a dramatic finale, with tempers flaring in a heated exchange involving Rudiger and several Porto players after the final whistle.