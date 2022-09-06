RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea legend Diego Costa denied work permit ahead Premier League return

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Brazilian forward is set for a return to the Premier League but that move is now in doubt.

Diego Costa left Chelsea in 2017.
Diego Costa left Chelsea in 2017.

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers' move for former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has hit a snag.

Recommended articles

Wolves were working on a deal to sign the Brazilian striker as a replacement for injured forward Sasa Kalajdzic.

Costa in the colours of Atletico.
Costa in the colours of Atletico. AFP

Kalajdzic was a £15m signing from German Stuttgart but suffered his cruciate ligament during his Premier League debut against Southampton on Saturday.

His injury pushed Wolves to look for a replacement with 33-year-old Costa identified as the perfect replacement.

However, that move could collapse after Costa's initial application for a work permit was rejected because he didn't have enough points.

Diego Costa scores for Chelsea in the Premier League.
Diego Costa scores for Chelsea in the Premier League. AFP

The former Atletico Madrid star is expected to be in England to appeal the decision as he is keen to join Bruno Lage's men.

Costa's work permit issue comes as a result of Brexit which demands that foreign players must earn several points from the Governing Body Endorsement, GBE, to get permission to play in England.

In this case, a foreigner is mandated to get at least 15 points in this GBE to get a work permit to get to work.

Costa could face former club Chelsea in the PL.
Costa could face former club Chelsea in the PL. AFP

International caps and minutes played in domestic competitions are used to assess the players alongside performances in the league and continent.

It's on these points that Costa has fallen short as his club, Atletico Mineiro hasn't been in action since January this year.

With Costa expected to appeal the decision, Wolves remain confident that the Brazilian will win his appeal.

Diego Costa, pictured in Decemember 2021 with the Brazilian Serie A trophy he won with Atletico Mineiro
Diego Costa, pictured in Decemember 2021 with the Brazilian Serie A trophy he won with Atletico Mineiro AFP

According to the Mirror, Costa's records for Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and in the Champions League could see him get the necessary permit on appeal.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Trending

Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor

Paul Pogba admits to using 'witchcraft' amid Mbappe 'juju' claims

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 penalty loss to Ghana in Jollof Derby
CHAN

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 loss on penalties against Ghana in Jollof Derby

When Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League, these 10 players were not alive

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates