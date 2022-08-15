RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to be investigated by the FA for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following a fiery London derby draw on Sunday.

Chelsea were dramatically held to a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The result has sparked serious controversy at full-time with both club managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte engaging in a heated exchange during and after the game.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, was also seemingly furious with the level of officiating from referee Anthony Taylor, alleging that there might be an agenda against his side in the match following the build-up to both of Tottenham's goals.

The Blues had gone ahead twice in the game, but were forced to settle for a point after Antonio Conte's men fought back in the final minutes of the thrilling encounter.

Following the result for the West London outfit, Thomas Tuchel suggested that Taylor often gets decisions wrong against his side, claiming the whole dressing room feels the same way as supporters who had already targeted the official on social media.

Tuchel also questioned the refereeing on both goals, first for an offside on Richarlison, and then a Cristian Romero hair-pull on Blues wingback Marc Cucurella.

Tuchel was then questioned about fans having issues with Taylor that have gone on for a while by a reporter.

'Not only the fans. Of course, the players they know what's going on, they're on the pitch and they know it, and again it's like this.' he said via talkSPORT.

'Yeah of course they're worried when they see him.' he added.

Latest reports now indicate that the FA has launched an investigation after his Chelsea dressing room claims.

Tuchel has also been slapped with a touchline ban after receiving a Red card from Anthony Taylor on Sunday night, alongside his Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte.

Chelsea travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Sunday August 21, 2022.

