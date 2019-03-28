The 18-year-old heard monkey chants as Chelsea defeated Dynamo Kiev on 14th March in the UEFA Europa League and he was also one of the English players who suffered racial abuse in their 5-1 win against Montenegro in the mid-week.

Uefa said "disciplinary proceedings" had been opened against Montenegro with one charge for "racist behaviour".

Hudson-Odoi said after the Euro 2020 qualifier: "When you are hearing stuff like that from the fans, it is not right and it is unacceptable. Hopefully, Uefa deal with it properly.

"When me and Rosey went over there, they were saying 'ooh aa aa' monkey stuff - we just have to keep our heads and keep a strong mentality."

England boss Gareth Southgate said: "We have to make sure our players feel supported, they know the dressing room is there and we as a group of staff are there for them."

Chelsea are next in action at Cardiff City on Sunday as the Premier League returns after the international break.