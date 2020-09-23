Akonnor was appointed in January 2020 to replace his former boss James Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach.

He was handed a two-year contract with a monthly salary of $25,000, but there are reports that he hasn’t been paid for months now.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah

Minister Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has said that CK Akonnor’s salary will be slashed due to the economic difficulties as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Adom TV’s fire for fire show, he said, “The Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association are negotiating that we reduce his salary during these difficult times.

“I know he [CK Akonnor] will agree because we are not in normal times, I will not lie. The truth is that we cannot pay CK Akonnor’s full salary in these difficult times,” he added.