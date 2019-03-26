The Black Meteors put up an emphatic display as they walloped their Gabonese counterparts in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium last week Saturday, making the second leg a tall order for their opponents.

READ MORE: Positions Kwesi Appiah needs to fix in his team heading into AFCON 2019

Ghana will face Gabon on Tuesday in the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier in Libreville.

Ibrahim Tanko made two changes in his team: Zakaria and Tekpetey have been handed the starting berth in the second leg, after having failed to make the starting XI in the first leg.

Below is the starting XI of the Black meteors:

Kwame Baah, Zakaria, Nuhu Adams, Gideon Mensah, Kingsley Fobi, Simon Zibo, Yaw Yeboah, Paintsil, Osman, Kwabena Owusu and Bernard Tekpetey.

Kick-opp time: 2:30pm