Coca-Cola’s market value falls by $4 billion after Cristiano Ronaldo snub

Not only did he pushed aside two bottles of the carbonated soft drink, he also urged fans to stick to drinking water.

Ronaldo is a known advocate of a healthy diet but his actions, this time, cost Coca-Cola billions of dollars.

According to ESPN, Coca-Cola’s share price dropped by 1.6% to $55.22 soon after Ronaldo's actions, culminating in a drop from $242 billion to $238 billion– a $4bn drop.

Coca-Cola is one of the biggest beverage brands across the world and is a main sponsor of the European Championships.

A statement from Coca-Cola said "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" with different "tastes and needs."

A EURO 2020 spokesperson is also quoted as saying: "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has equalled Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in nine successive major international tournaments.

The Juventus forward scored twice as Portugal opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old’s double saw him join Gyan as the only players to score in nine consecutive major international tournaments.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in every tournament, including the World Cup and European Championships, since 2004.

Meanwhile, Gyan also netted in every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup tournament from 2006 and 2017.