Confusion over Andre Ayew's 'goal' as Fenerbache beat Anderlecht 2-0

Andre Ayew's celebrated over a goal which was later credited to his teammate Mathieu Valbuena as Fenerbache defeated Anderlecht 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League

Watch Andre Ayew's controversial disallowed goal play

Watch Andre Ayew's controversial disallowed goal

Andre Ayew sparked a debate when a ball which appeared he connected his head to it before entering into the net was credited to his teammate as Fenerbache edged Anderlecht 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Ghanaian attacker used his trickery to beat the Anderlecht goalie to think he was connecting his head to Mathieu Valbuena's curler, before the ball zoomed into the net.

Without having the benefit of replay one would think Andre Ayew had the final touch of the ball, but it the referee who had a better view of the ball awarded it to Valbuena to spark a debate over the scorer of the goal that broke the deadlock. 

But television replays showed that that Ayew did not have contact with the ball but his effort fooled the goalkeeper and contributed to the goal.

The goal was widely credited to Valbuena as they opened the scoring in the match at the Şukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on 71 minutes.

The Canaries extended their lead three minutes later when Swiss international Michael Frey wrapped up the victory for the home side.

The Turkish giants welcomed Anderlecht to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium with the aim of returning to winning ways after drawing 2-2 with them in Belgium a fortnight ago.

Thursday's victory keeps Fenerbahce on second position with seven points - three adrift of leaders Dinamo Zagreb who play later on Thursday.

Watch video of Ayew's disputed goal below:

 

