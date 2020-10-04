Amartey who was selected for Leicester City clash against West Ham United couldn’t finished the game as he limped off in the 53rd minute.

The Foxes were upset by West Ham United as they defeated them 0-3 at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old will be assessed on Monday, October, 5 to confirm the extent of the injury.

Daniel Amartey has had a good start to his Premier league campaign this season- he was impressive last week when he Leicester City stunned Manchester 2-5 at the Ittihad.

His absence will be a big blow to Brendan Rodgers side who have already lost Wilfred Ndidi to injury.

Amartey had been on the sidelines for two seasons due to injury worries.

But he returned this season for the first time in two years.