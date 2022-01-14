Dede Ayew excels; Kamaldeen flopped: Here’s how the Black Stars fared against Gabon

Below is how the starting 11 of the Black Stars fared:

Jojo Wolacott: 5/10 – He managed to wither his early jitters to perform averagely in the game. Can’t be blamed for the equalizer.

Andy Yiadom: 4/10 – It was another lackluster game for the Reading defender. He rarely made any meaningful offensive incursions into the Gabonese half; Yiadom also had difficulties tracking back on time anytime he overlaps

Baba Rahman: 5/10 – Baba Rahman had a such a quiet game. He was rarely troubled by Gabonese winger Louis Ameka

Daniel Amartey: 6/10 – Daniel Amartey once again showed leadership and experience in a very fragile Black Stars backline. He was very precise with his clearances and won many battles in the air

Alexander Djiku: 7/10 – Djiku’s confidence at the back is growing and it clearly showed in this game. Though he gave away some balls earlier on the game, his understanding with Daniel Amartey synced as the game wore on and was arguably Ghana’s best player on the day

Baba Iddrisu: 6/10 – Another good game for the Mallorca midfielder. He gave away a pass that nearly cost the Black Stars a goal in the first 15 minutes of the game. However, he clawed back with a solid midfield performance that was characterized by timely interventions and quick forward passes.

Thomas Partey: 6/10 – This was an upgrade of his performance in the first game against Morocco. The Arsenal midfielder showed what has made him one of the brightest midfielders in Europe and he did this with his pass to Dede Ayew that led to Ghana’s first goal.

Kamaldeen Suleman: 4/10 – Definitely a game Sulemana will like to forget soon. He didn’t contribute anything meaningful to the Black Stars attack. He was mostly anonymous in the game and didn’t cause any trouble for the Gabonese defence. Definitely not a surprise he came off at the 60th minute.

Pulse Ghana

Andre Ayew: 7.5/10 – Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Andre Ayew showed why is he one of the big game players that has ever played for the Black Stars. Coming off a poor game against the Moroccans, the Al Saad midfielder scored a spectacular goal to give Ghana the lead in the first half. The goal made Ayew the highest scorer for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

Jordan Ayew: 6.5/10 – Though he didn’t score, Jordan put in a massive shift today. Playing out on the wings, he kept constant pressure on the Gabonese left back, Anthony Oyono. He was also helpful in tracking back to support Andy Yiadom when Ghana is defending.