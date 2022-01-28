Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his doctorate title

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo announced that Gyan had acquired a license to operate an airline in the country.

This was during the African Airshow held at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), but the airline is yet to begin operations.

In a statement, the management of the airline said it will operate from Ghana, contrary to reports that it will be headquartered abroad.

It said BabyJet Airlines has “neither considered nor taken any decision to relocate its operational HQ outside Ghana."

The statement added: "The Can-Do spirit that has always defined Asamoah Gyan, will ensure that together with his Management Team, the smooth operation of the BabyJet Airline with its HQ in Ghana kicks off shortly.

“Management of Baby Jet Airlines still believes in operationalizing its service in Ghana and has neither considered nor taken a decision to relocate its operational Headquarters outside Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the striker’s doctorate title – Dr. Asamoah Gyan – was used on the letterhead, which sent Twitter users into a frenzy.

It will be recalled that Gyan was conferred with a honourary doctorate degree by Ukrainian institute Alfred Noble University in 2019.

However, the former Sunderland forward has rarely used his doctorate title until now.