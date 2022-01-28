RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his doctorate title

Asamoah Gyan used his doctorate title in a statement while clarifying issues about his BabyJet Airlines.

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his title
Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his title

The former Ghana captain issued a disclaimer on Thursday following reports that his airline company was likely to be headquartered outside Ghana.

Recommended articles

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo announced that Gyan had acquired a license to operate an airline in the country.

This was during the African Airshow held at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), but the airline is yet to begin operations.

In a statement, the management of the airline said it will operate from Ghana, contrary to reports that it will be headquartered abroad.

It said BabyJet Airlines has “neither considered nor taken any decision to relocate its operational HQ outside Ghana."

The statement added: "The Can-Do spirit that has always defined Asamoah Gyan, will ensure that together with his Management Team, the smooth operation of the BabyJet Airline with its HQ in Ghana kicks off shortly.

“Management of Baby Jet Airlines still believes in operationalizing its service in Ghana and has neither considered nor taken a decision to relocate its operational Headquarters outside Ghana.”

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the striker’s doctorate title – Dr. Asamoah Gyan – was used on the letterhead, which sent Twitter users into a frenzy.

It will be recalled that Gyan was conferred with a honourary doctorate degree by Ukrainian institute Alfred Noble University in 2019.

However, the former Sunderland forward has rarely used his doctorate title until now.

See some of the reactions below:

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit