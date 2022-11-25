ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Friday, meant that the Asian champions could mathematically, no longer progress, even if they won their final group game against the Dutch.

Qatar became the second Asian nation after South Korea and Japan in 2002, and the first in the Arab region to host the showpiece.

Qatar fall to Senegal after opening day heartbreak

Having already fallen to Ecuador on the opening day of the tournament, the Asians needed a least a point against Senegal to stay in the competition.

However, a 41st-minute goal by Boulaye Dia in the first half put them in a difficult place.

Qatar did do a little fighting back in the second half, scoring their own goal but not until after the Africans had grabbed their second in the 48th minute via Famara Diedhiou.

Unfortunately for Qatar, Mohammed Muntari's 76th-minute headed goal lasted for only six minutes as Bamba Dieng scored Senegal's third, and the winner of the game.

Qatar surpasses South Africa's 2010 disappointment

Qatar's fate was eventually sealed after the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A, making their exit the earliest by a host nation in the World Cup's 92-year history.

Qatar had earlier created unwelcome history as the first host to lose the opening game of the competition.

South Africa in 2010 are the only other host team to have been ousted in the group stage. Unlike Qatar, the South Africans had left their group with a win and a draw from their three games.

According to estimation, the tiny Gulf nation spent around $220 billion on the first World Cup in the Middle East, making it the most expensive World Cup in history.