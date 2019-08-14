The series is aimed at entertaining his fans about some of the common happenings in the Ghanaian society.

In episode two of the series Asamoah Gyan went for an outing with three different ladies and in the process gave them a treat on the first day of knowing them.

The three ladies ordered for food to eat at the restaurant and also ordered extra ones to be taken home.

Gyan in return demanded they should spend the night with him, but they said they just met so it would be impossible for them to that.

The former Black Stars skipper threatened to invoke curses on the ladies with a fresh egg- which is traditionally used for invoking curses on people by hitting it on the ground to break and spread.

The girls got panicked and told the restaurant attendant to cancel the order, but she insisted it was too late to do that.

Asamoah Gyan afterwards removed the shell of the egg and started eating it to imply that he tricked the girls into believing that he wanted to curse them with a fresh egg- but it was a cooked egg, which isn’t the prescribed for invoking curses.

Asamoah Gyan’s love for comedy and entertainment outside the field of play date back to times, having released songs with Castro, Stone Bwoy, etc and also has been one of the leading figures of entertainment in the camp of the Black Stars for over a decade.

Recently he released a short comedy with his Black Stars teammate Christian Atsu during Ghana's pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparation.

Asamoah Gyan is currently unattached after his contract with Kayserispor in the Turkish topflight league expired.