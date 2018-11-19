Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports

Former Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has travelled to China to seal a deal with Inter Milan's Chinese owners Suning for a move to the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex-Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta is in China to hammer out a deal with Inter Milan bosses. play

Ex-Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta is in China to hammer out a deal with Inter Milan bosses.

(AFP/File)

Former Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has travelled to China to seal a deal with Inter Milan's Chinese owners Suning for a move to the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy on Sunday.

Marotta left Juventus earlier this month after eight highly successful years in Turin, and his arrival would be seen as a huge coup for Inter, Juve's fiercest domestic rival.

The 61-year-old was one of the architects of Juventus' recent re-emergence as Italy's dominant force, which has seen them rack up seven straight Serie A titles and four Italian Cups, and twice finish runners-up in the Champions League.

Marotta is in Nanjing to meet with Suning owner Zhang Jindong and his son, Inter President Steven Zhang, to discuss his future role within the club, according to Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport.

Both newspapers reported that he wants to be clear that his future position will be different to that of Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio.

A deal could be reached before Inter travel to Juventus on December 7.

Luciano Spalletti's side are third in Serie A, nine points behind Juventus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bayana Bayana strike late to stun Nigeria Bayana Bayana strike late to stun Nigeria
Football: Spain beat Bosnia after Nations League heartache Football Spain beat Bosnia after Nations League heartache
Football: Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis Football Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis
Football: Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis Football Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis
Football: Mahrez brace helps Algeria qualify for Cup of Nations Football Mahrez brace helps Algeria qualify for Cup of Nations
Football: Mahrez brace helps Algeria qualify for Cup of Nations Football Mahrez brace helps Algeria qualify for Cup of Nations

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

England manager Gareth Southgate congratulates his players after their dramatic win over Croatia
Football 'It's a significant step': Southgate proud of England fightback
England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side's resilience after a 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley saw them into the semi-finals of the Nations League
Football Southgate hails 'resilient' England's win over Croatia
These countries have qualified for 2019 African Cup of Nations
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew said he wants to finish the year with a moral-boosting win over the Netherlands
Football Germany out to dent Dutch dreams after 'slap in face' year
X
Advertisement