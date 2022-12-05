RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Joba Ogunwale

The Portugal captain has been linked with a move to the middle east after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.

Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia

Ex-Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo has warned Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his potential move to the Saudi Arabian Professional League.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo is currently without a club after his contract at Manchester United was terminated following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, which saw him criticise the club.

The Portuguese star's future has been up in the air since Manchester United took that decision, but he has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

According to multiple sources, Al-Nassr are currently interested in signing the former Real Madrid attacker, with the club ready to offer Ronaldo £ 171.4 million per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent.
Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent. AFP

However, Ighalo has warned the Portugal international on what to expect before moving to Saudi Arabia. Ighalo, who is currently on the books of Al-Shabab, said Ronaldo would not find the league easy if he eventually joins Al-Nassr.

There is a belief that the Saudi Arabian league is not competitive, but Ighalo has warned Ronaldo, saying it is the most competitive in the middle east.

"Before I came, I thought the league would be a pushover, but now, having played for two seasons, I know it's one of the toughest in the region," Ighalo told The Athletic.

"Al Hilal won the AFC Champions League in 2019 and 2021 and qualified for the Club World Cup. The league is growing faster than I expected.

Odion Ighalo has warned Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his potential move to Saudi Arabia
Odion Ighalo has warned Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his potential move to Saudi Arabia Pulse Nigeria

More foreign players, coaches and the federation is backing it, and you can see that reflected in the Saudi team," he added.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will move to Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future as he is currently focused on Portugal's World Cup campaign, where they have reached the second round, with a clash against Switzerland.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.

More from category

  • Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia

    Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

  • Armed robbers attacked Raheem Sterling's UK home before World Cup win against Senegal

    Armed robbers break into Raheem Sterling's UK home on night before win against Senegal

  • Double-figure extra time, or an NBA type, clock-pause system, with football played under 60-minutes.

    Football matches to run length of HBO show in new modifications

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

How Asamoah Gyan reacted to Black Stars' game against South Korea

Asamoah Gyan couldn't stand the pressure in Ghana's game against South Korea [Video]