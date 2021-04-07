RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fabio Gama scores again as Kotoko thump Bechem United 4-0

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko recorded a 4-0 win over Bechem United on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The Porcupine Warriors put up a five-star performance, which saw them score twice in either half to secure all three points.

Defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Fabio Gama made it 2-0 before the half time break, the Brazilian’s second goal in his last two games.

Kotoko continued to dominate in the second half with attackers Andy Kumi and Michael Vinicius also grabbing debut goals.

The 4-0 win over Bechem United moved Kotoko above rivals Hearts of Oak on the Ghana Premier League table.

The Porcupines currently occupy third on the table, just two points behind leaders Accra Great Olympics.

