Fatawu Issahaku meets Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother on return to Sporting Lisbon

Isshaku was invited for Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria and starred as the Black Stars booked their place at the Mundial.

The teenager started in both legs as Otto Addo’s side qualified ahead of the Super Eagles on away goals following a goalless draw in Kumasi and a 1-1 stalemate in Abuja.

On his return to Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku got to meet Ronaldo’s mother, with the pair sharing a photo that has gone viral on social media.

It is worthy to note that Ronaldo himself came through the Sporting academy before his breakthrough move to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON in 2021.

He also made a bright start to the 2021/22 season after joining Ghanaian topflight side Dreams FC on loan from division one club Steadfast FC.