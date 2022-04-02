RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fatawu Issahaku meets Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother on return to Sporting Lisbon

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku met with Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, upon his return to Sporting Lisbon.

The 18-year-old officially joined the Portuguese club in March from Steadfast FC and has been training with the youth side.

Isshaku was invited for Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria and starred as the Black Stars booked their place at the Mundial.

The teenager started in both legs as Otto Addo’s side qualified ahead of the Super Eagles on away goals following a goalless draw in Kumasi and a 1-1 stalemate in Abuja.

On his return to Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku got to meet Ronaldo’s mother, with the pair sharing a photo that has gone viral on social media.

It is worthy to note that Ronaldo himself came through the Sporting academy before his breakthrough move to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON in 2021.

He also made a bright start to the 2021/22 season after joining Ghanaian topflight side Dreams FC on loan from division one club Steadfast FC.

The highly-rated teenager scored five goals in as many matches for Dreams and was part of the Black Stars team that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

