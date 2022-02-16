Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian wonderkid signs deal with sportswear giant PUMA

“Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan is the new member of the @PUMA family. Congratulations,” the agency tweeted.

The highly-rated teenager has made a massive impact in the Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma last October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 in November.

His second goal came courtesy of his individual brilliance as he pounced on a loose ball before unleashing a curling effort from 35 yards that left the net bulging.

The goal was announced as the fans’ goal of the year at the Socios End of Year awards in December 2021.

Afena-Gyan was also recently named as the fastest player in Serie A for the month of January, beating Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and Juventus star Juan Cuadrado.