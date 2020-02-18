The Wonder Club is one of the few teams who have had a change of coach after matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

Seth Hoffman after taking over as interim coach of Great Olympics has won one, draw one and lost one and there are reports of him being replaced.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi, a former coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has disclosed that someone contacted him for the Great Olympics coaching job.

He wrote on Twitter:

"There has been a rumour that I’m interested in Great Olympics job. The fact is that someone contacted me for the job but I never contacted them,"

The former Inter Allies FC and Ifeanyi Ubah gaffer has revealed his desire to have a stint in the Ghana Premier League again.

"Ghana Premier League is a great place of work. I don't deny a possibility for to work there again".