Gareth Southgate's job on the line as England gets relegated in the Nations League

A moment of inspiration from Giacomo Raspadori saw Italy beat England 1-0 in Group A3 of the Nations League, and helped Gli Azzurri extend their unbeaten run in the last six head-to-head between both nations.

Gianluca Scamacca showed the most intent to score a quick opener, as the striker’s header was tipped onto the crossbar by Nick Pope before he struck wide with a speculative effort from range.

Neither side were creating especially dangerous chances before half-time, and Bryan Cristante’s strike was blocked by Eric Dier before Kane hit a frustrating shot comfortably over the crossbar.

There was a greater intensity as the teams emerged from the break, as Federico Dimarco came within inches of finding Francesco Acerbi in the box before Kane had a shot blocked by Leonardo Bonucci.

The England captain endured more frustration soon after, as he was left bleeding following a clash of heads with Rafael Tolói and forced to wait before coming back on.

AFP

The match finally received a burst of quality in the 68th minute, as Giacomo Raspadori controlled Bonucci’s ball behind the Three Lions defence, cut across Kyle Walker and curled a strike out of Nick Pope’s reach.

Gianluigi Donnarumma hadn’t been tested much throughout the game but produced an impressive double-stop to deny Kane with a quarter of an hour remaining.