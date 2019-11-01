“It’s a dawn of a new beginning for Ghana football! I had a great time with the newly elected GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku, discussing how to empower the youth and move Ghana football to the next level!” Shatta Wale posted on Instagram.

Kurt E.S Okraku used Shatta Wale songs during his campaign for the GFA presidency as he took motivation from dancehall artiste.

In the election which was held exactly a week today Kurt Okraku beats off competition from George Afriyie and four others to be elected as the new GFA President.

Okraku is bent on reviving Ghana football which has its integrity in question by restoring fans confidence in the game to whip up enthusiasm, among many other things.

He believes Shatta Wale with his large following would be a major tool to realise his ambition.

Kurt Okraku utilised Shatta Wale to spice up the FA Cup when he was the chairman of the committee in charge of the competition- Shatta Wale performed, before games and he treated the fans to a nice spectacle.

The Executive Chairman of Dreams FC on Tuesday paid a working visit to the President of the Republic of Ghana with his campaign team.

President Akuffo Addo has urged him to revive Ghana and put in place the necessary mechanisms to help Ghana to win trophies.