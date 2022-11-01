Ghana considers bid to co-host 2025 AFCON with Nigeria

The 2025 AFCON was originally supposed to be staged in Guinea but the country was stripped of the hosting rights by CAF for being insufficiently prepared.

The continent’s football governing body has since re-opened the bidding process for the hosting rights of the tournament.

So far, Morocco, Algeria and Senegal have been mooted as some of the countries that are ready to replace Guinea as host.

Asked if Ghana will also put in a bid to host the AFCON in 2025, the Sports Minister said it is under consideration.

He said this during the Walk with the Legends event organised by the GFA to garner support for the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“There’s a discussion that Ghana should bid with the likes of Nigeria and Benin,” Mustapha Ussif said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“We are still considering it. We have not taken a decision yet but there is that discussion that we should get sister countries so that we can put in that bid.”