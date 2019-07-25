Ghana were 50th in the FIFA ranking in June and their position remains unchanged after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in July.

However, Ghana’s points increased by six from 1423 in June to 1429 in July.

The Black Stars in the period under consideration won just one game in four competitive games played (drew three).

Ghana drew against Benin, Cameroon, before they defeated Guinea Bissau in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but they were knocked out by Tunisia 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of football in the Round of 16.

Ghana elimination in the Round of 16 is their worst finish in the continent’s showpiece in the past 13 years.

Meanwhile, Algeria, Senegal and Nigeria who placed first, second and third respectively in the just ended AFCON have moved up significantly on the FIFA ranking.

Senegal have remained as the most ranked team on the African continent, moving up from 22nd to 20th on the FIFA ranking.

Tunisia are second in Africa, followed by Nigeria, with Africa champions Algeria sitting 4th on the continent, but had the best move of 28 places.

Morocco are fifth, with Egypt occupying the 6th position, whereas Ghana who were 6th in Africa in June have slipped down to 7th position.

In the world ranking New South American champions Brazil (2nd, up 1) leapfrogged France (3rd, down 1) in second place and trail leaders Belgium by a narrow margin of 20 points.

Other sides in Copa America action improved their Ranking positions substantially, namely quarter-finalists Uruguay (5th, up 3), Colombia (8th, up 5), and Venezuela (26th, up 7) – who reach their best-ever Ranking position after their run to the last eight. Bronze-medallists Argentina (10th, up 1) complete a quartet of South American teams in the top ten.