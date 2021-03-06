The players managed to get the job done against their opponents, making the country’s 64th Independence Day celebration more special.

Skipper Daniel Barnieh emerged Ghana’s hero after scoring in both halves to ensure the victory over the Cranes of Uganda.

Abdul Karim Zito’s men took control of the game in the first half after the the Uganda U-20 side failed to take their chances.

The Black Satellites have won the tournament for the first time since 2013. They netted nine goals on their way to the title, the highest goal tally in the tournament.

The triumph means Ghana join Egypt on four trophies, three behind Nigeria who are the most successful country in U-20 tournament on the continent