Medikal displayed his football skills on Instagram by juggling with the ball.

Ghana abound in football talents and medical could have been like Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, etc if he had taken the sport seriously.

It seems his passion for music dominated his football skills, hence his decision to take a career in music.

Medikal would never regret taking music as a career because he has made greater strides in the industry.

Adu Frimpong has come out with several hit songs including 'How Much', Confirm, Too Risky, etc.

He and Sarkodie had the highest nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

However, Medikal missed out on all the awards and got trolled by social media users.

Medikal was dating fellow Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah, but broke up with her to date Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui.