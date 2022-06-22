Andre Ayew prays for Kotoko to do well in CAF Champions League

Ayew said this when he received the highest award at the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball awards last Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel.

"Kotoko won the league, congratulations to them. We know how big of a team they are in Ghana. We will be behind and pray for them to do something great in Africa,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I think we can see the progress. I watch the league, especially Hearts and Kotoko matches. I watch a lot of their games when I'm not playing, and I think the league is improving. I think the level of the players is also improving.

"I think the organization is getting better, and we are on the right step, but we are not there yet. But we are taking steps to get there, and I've seen a lot of good players, and the coaches have done great jobs.”

Kotoko sealed their place in Africa after winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with three matches to spare.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed their 25th topflight crown last week when they drew 1-1 with regional rivals Ashanti Gold in Obuasi.