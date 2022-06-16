Don Bortey urges Kotoko to sign Barnieh, Muntari for CAF Champions League campaign

Kotoko sealed their place in Africa after winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with three matches to spare.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed their 25th topflight crown last week when they drew 1-1 with regional rivals Ashanti Gold in Obuasi.

The Kumasi-based side, however, had their crowning moment in front of their home fans following a 3-0 thrashing of Elmina Sharks.

Prior to the game, the Sharks gave Kotoko a guard of honour as the players walked onto the pitch for Sunday’s league fixture.

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side, though, showed no mercy as they outplayed and outclassed their opponents, with goals from Ibrahim Imoro and Georges Mfegue (double) capping off a perfect night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Now turning their focus to next season’s CAF Champions League, Don Bortey believes signing Barnieh, Muntari and Alhassan will put Kotoko in a good position to go far in the competition.

"I've told them to augment the squad because the competition is tough. So just like they signed (Frank Etouga) Mbella and (George) Mfegue, they should sign a couple of them,” he told Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“It doesn't matter where they will get them from but if they have money they need to sign them… It will be difficult but I will mention players from Hearts of Oak, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Mohammed Alhassan. If they would get Sulley (Muntari), they should sign him too."

Don Bortey started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to Hearts of Oak, where he became a cult hero.

He won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.