Hit or miss? GFA unveils new medals for league champions Kotoko

Prosper Narteh Ogun and his league-winning side were subsequently presented with new medals unveiled by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The GFA has often come under criticism over the quality of medals handed out to teams that win national trophies.

In May, some football fans on social media blasted the GFA over the medals given to Ampem Darkoa Ladies after they won the 2021/2022 Ghana Women’s Premier League.

The reaction was no different when Hearts of Oak won the league last season, with fans slamming the quality of medals given to the Phobians.

A Board member of Hearts, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, also added his voice, insisting such low-quality trophies and medals were not acceptable.

“We as a club have not at all had any complaint or said anything but as a leadership, the FA has been there for years – over 60 years now, and there have been progress all along,” Dr Nyaho Tamakloe told Joy Sports last year.

“They are there now and they see the best being done, and I don’t think there’s the need for anyone to put pressure on them to better their position and the positions of the club, because this sort of third-class cups is unacceptable now. Look at the sort of medals the boys had – it’s unacceptable.”

In the wake of public criticism, the GFA shelved the old medals and unveiled new ones during Kotoko’s coronation on Sunday. The new medals are hand-crafted by a Ghanaian goldsmith.