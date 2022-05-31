Video: Selfie-seeking pitch invader handcuffed, arrested during Hearts vs Karela game

Benjamin Yorke opened the scoring for Samuel Boadu’s side with an incredible strike in the first half, but substitute Emmanuel Owusu equalised late in the second half for Karela.

While both teams served an entertaining game, there was a brief break in play in the 73rd minute when a fan invaded the pitch to take a selfie with Karela’s Suraj Alhassan.

The Police, however, quickly stepped in to control the situation before handcuffing and arresting the pitch invader.

It will be recalled that in November 2019, a man identified as Awal Suleman made the headlines when he interrupted a Black Stars game by surprisingly running onto the Cape Coast stadium.

In what was a rather comical scene, Awal put several security personnel to their paces as spectators watched on in amusement during an AFCON qualifier against South Africa.

Having chased him around the pitch for a while, the security personnel finally got hold of him and escorted him away from the pitch.

He was subsequently arrested by the security personnel, and spent a day behind bars before being released by the Police.

The 25-year-old nursing trainee was then fined a sum of GHc2,400 by the Cape Coast Circuit court after being charged on two counts: resisting arrest and disturbing public peace.