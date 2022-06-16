Newly-promoted Kotoku Royals dragged to GFA for allegedly fielding unqualified player

The Akyem-based side secured promotion to the Ghanaian topflight following a goalless draw away at Tema Youth on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

The result, coupled with Liberty Professionals’ failure to beat Susubribri FC, saw Kotoku Royals finish as table-toppers in Zone 3 of the Division One League.

However, their promotion to the Ghana Premier League looks to be in danger after the club was accused of falsifying the registration of one of their players, who featured against Tema Youth.

According to a report by Citi Sports, documents from the whistleblower allege that Kotoku Royals midfielder Fawaz Ali (Jersey no 17) is “tainted with inconsistencies and disparities” in relation to his name, and date of birth.

The whistleblower, therefore wants the club to be “expeditiously investigated for compromising the loyalty, competitiveness, integrity and sportsmanship of the game of football.”

“The whistleblowers contend that Fawaz Ali is registered as a player of Kotoku Royals on the Ghana FIFA Connect system with 22nd October, 1995 as his date of birth, with FIFA ID no. 10FP419,” reports Citi Sports.

“But they strongly believe the same player was previously registered with Kotoku Rush Soccer Club with the name GOMO ALI; 22nd October, 2000 as his date of birth and with FIFA ID no 1E0TXT0.

“They claim FAWAZ ALI is the same as GOMO ALI, and accused Kotoku Royals of deliberately falsifying documents to the effect of changing the player’s name and date of birth in order to deceive the football public.”