Asamoah played alongside Buffon at Juventus, with the pair spending six trophy-laden years together at the Turin-based club.
‘Enjoy your retirement’ – Kwadwo Asamoah pays tribute to legend Gianluigi Buffon
Ex-Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has sent a heartfelt tribute to Gianluigi Buffon following the retirement of the Italy legend.
Recommended articles
On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Buffon announced his retirement from football after over two decades of being a professional goalkeeper.
“That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” Buffon wrote on Twitter to announce his retirement.
The 45-year-old started his career at Parma before joining Juventus in 2001, where he spent the next 17 years at Juventus.
Buffon also featured for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and briefly returned to boyhood club Parma before hanging his gloves.
Many footballers, past and present, have paid glowing tribute to the legendary goalkeeper and Asamoah also added a word.
“Thanks for showing us what true leadership means. Enjoy your retirement, Gianluigi Buffon,” the Ghanaian tweeted.
Meanwhile, Asamoah himself confirmed his retirement from football in October 2022 at the age of 33.
The former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder also revealed that he was immediately venturing into player management.
Asamoah rose through the ranks at Sefwi-based Kaaseman FC before joining Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.
He went on to have loan spells at Swiss side Bellinzona and Torino before sealing a permanent move to Udinese in the summer of 2008.
In Udine, Asamoah established himself as one of the most dominant midfielders in the Serie A, making over 100 appearances for the club.
He then moved to Juventus, where he helped the Bianconeri win several trophies, including six league titles, before joining Inter Milan.
Asamoah retired as the African footballer with the most appearances in the Italian topflight, as well as Ghana’s most successful player to have played in Italy.
For the Black Stars, he was capped 74 times, featuring multiple AFCONs and two World Cup tournaments (2010 and 2014).
More from category
-
‘Enjoy your retirement’ – Kwadwo Asamoah pays tribute to legend Gianluigi Buffon
-
Video: Abandoned Nkawkaw Sports Stadium now being used for maize farming
-
So England has Brazil. Ghana?