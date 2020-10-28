Raphael Dwamena made the headlines on Monday for the wrong reason when news emerged that he suffered a heart attack which has sidelined him indefinitely from football.

It was reported afterwards that Dwamena’s Danish side Vejle Boldklub parted ways with him because of his condition.

The club and the player later confirmed the news was true, but for the best interest of both parties.

Raphael Dwamena says he believes God is the reason why he is still alive following his latest heart condition.

“I always feel like nothing is wrong with me. I believe that God is the one who takes care of my heart. I may have symptoms of hearts problems or other things but I am never afraid. God is with me.” He said.

The Black Stars player also revealed he will like to help the club in whatever capacity he can until there is a change in his circumstances.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity that Vejle Boldklub gave me to play football again. Now I have been taken off the field and am under medical supervision," he said, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"Despite not being able to be on the pitch, I still want to help the club achieve its goals. Therefore, I would also like to say to both my teammates, the staff, and the fans that I am proud to be part of the Vejle Boldklub family.”

It would be recalled that in 2019, Dwamena’s health condition made him miss the majority of last season after he was first diagnosed with a heart condition.