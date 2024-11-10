GPL:Bechem United defeat Kotoko, extending the Porcupine Warriors’ losing streak to three

Kofi Tompuo’s first-half goal proved decisive for Bechem United, securing all three points for the home side. The Hunters took advantage in the first half, with Tompo capitalizing on their only shot on target.

In the 27th minute, he unleashed a stunning long-range strike that sailed past Kotoko goalkeeper Mohamed Camara, giving Bechem United the lead.

After this early setback, Kotoko struggled to recover. Their tactical plans faltered following the goal, and they were unable to equalise before halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second half, Bechem United bolstered their defence, thwarting Kotoko's attempts to penetrate their 18-yard box. Kotoko pressed hard to secure a draw, but Bechem’s resolute performance ensured they held on to their lead.

Pressure mounts on Asante Kotoko after Hearts of Oak takeover

Pulse Ghana

Asante Kotoko’s arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, have overtaken the Porcupine Warriors after matchday 10, adding pressure on Kotoko’s manager, Prosper Ogum, and his coaching staff.

Kotoko’s recent struggles could place Ogum at risk of dismissal, with the team having lost three consecutive games.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest defeat sees Kotoko drop to 6th place in the league, level on points with Accra Hearts of Oak.