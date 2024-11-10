ADVERTISEMENT
GPL:Bechem United defeat Kotoko, extending the Porcupine Warriors’ losing streak to three

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The Hunters Bechem United claimed victory over the Porcupine Warriors in a fiercely contested clash, edging out Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko
This win in matchweek 10 of the Ghana Premier League extends Kotoko's losing streak to three matches, a record they haven’t seen since March 2024.

Kofi Tompuo’s first-half goal proved decisive for Bechem United, securing all three points for the home side. The Hunters took advantage in the first half, with Tompo capitalizing on their only shot on target.

In the 27th minute, he unleashed a stunning long-range strike that sailed past Kotoko goalkeeper Mohamed Camara, giving Bechem United the lead.

After this early setback, Kotoko struggled to recover. Their tactical plans faltered following the goal, and they were unable to equalise before halftime.

In the second half, Bechem United bolstered their defence, thwarting Kotoko's attempts to penetrate their 18-yard box. Kotoko pressed hard to secure a draw, but Bechem’s resolute performance ensured they held on to their lead.

Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko’s arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, have overtaken the Porcupine Warriors after matchday 10, adding pressure on Kotoko’s manager, Prosper Ogum, and his coaching staff.

Kotoko’s recent struggles could place Ogum at risk of dismissal, with the team having lost three consecutive games.

This latest defeat sees Kotoko drop to 6th place in the league, level on points with Accra Hearts of Oak.

They will face Nations FC next in the league.

