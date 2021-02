All the 8 games will be played accept the topliner between Kotoko and Hearts which has been postponed to 28th February 2021 due to the Porcupine Warriors engagement in Africa.

Below are the officials for Match week 14:

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021

Match: Wafa Vs Ashantigold (Live On Startimes)

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Mahama Ewuntoma

Assistants: Sintim Musah & Eric Ndebugri

4th Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Match Commissioner: Michael M. Ayeh

Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Match: Berekum Chelsea Vs Eleven Wonders

Venue: Golden City Park, Berekum

Referee: Frederick Samena

Assistants: Pascal Mawusi & Freeman Anwulo

4th Referee: Bashiru Dauda

Match Commissioner: Charkes Darkwah

Venue Media Officer: Precious Semevoh

Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Match: Dreams Vs Aduana Stars

Venue: Theatre Of Dreams, Dawu

Referee: Charles Bulu

Assistants: Tijani Mohammed & Francis Bondzie Arthur

4th Referee: Akudzi Martins

Match Commissioner: Thomas Nunoo

Venue Media Officer: Richard Achore

Gfa Camerman: Paul Egbenya

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Match: Ebusua Dwarfs Vs Karela

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Isaac Osei

Assistants: Dakure Soglo Augustine& Ali Timuah Baah

4th Referee: Abdulai Ibrahim

Match Commissioner: Jacob Amegatsey

Venue Media Officer: Lukeman Ayinde

Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed

Date: Sunday, February 14, 2021

Match: Medeama Vs Bechem United

Venue: Tarkwa Park

Referee: Maale Imgrede Ireme

Assistants: Bawa Haruna & Ato Yawson

4th Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri

Match Commissioner: Oduro Nyarko

Venue Media Officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah

Gfa Cameraman: Kojo Sassah

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Match: Liberty Professionals Vs Inter Allies – 3pm

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe

Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & David Addico

4th Referee: Clement K. Nkuah

Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe

Venue Media Officer: Seth Acquaye

Gfa Cameraman: Eammanuel Lartey

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021 – 6pm

Match: Legon Cities Vs King Faisal

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Assistants: Sulemana Salau Deen & Kenneth Tweneboah-Kodua

4th Referee: Musah Mubarik

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu

Gfa Cameraman: Elvis Mensah

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Match: Great Olympics Vs Elmina Sharks (Live On Startimes)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Jacob Aduntera

Assistants: Isaac Asante & Alhassan Abdul-Rauf

4th Referee: Awurisa Andrews

Match Commissioner: Andrews Dery

Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey

Date: Sunday, February 28, 2021

Match: Asante Kotoko Vs Hearts Of Oak (Live On Star Times)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Selorm Yao Bless

Assistants: Paul Atimaka & Courage Kuedufia

4th Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah

Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu