Yussif Basigi’s side conceded on either side of the half as the South African side proved too strong on the night.
Hasaacas Ladies lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Women’s Champions League final
Hasaacas Ladies’ dream of winning the quadruple has been quashed after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League.
Chuene Morifi opened the scoring in the first half, with Andisiwe Mgcoyi adding a second after the break.
More to follow…
