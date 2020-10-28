According to Kumasi based radio Oyerepa, newly appointed Technical Director of the Phobians Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has asked the board of the club to appoint the duo as his assistant ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

READ MORE:Give me Kotoko coaching job and I will win them Champions League- Dong Bortey

Edward Odoom took charge of Accra Hearts of Oak during the 2019/2020 season without an assistant coach, after he was promoted from Auroras as a stop gap coach.

The inclusion of the former Hearts of Oak legends Mireku and Tetteh as assistant coaches is expected to augment the technical team of the club as they aim at ending their trophy drought.

Adjah Tetteh joined the Phobians from Dawu Youngsters and instantly became one of the first names to appear on Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio’s team sheet.

He was an integral member of the Hearts team that won the CAF Champions League in 2000 and was very instrumental in the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup triumph.

Mireku joined the Phobians from Okwahu United in 1997/1998 season. Earning his first start for the club under the late Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie and J. E. Sarpong, he went on to feature frequently in his first full season at the club, during which the Phobians won the league title.

After helping guide Hearts of Oak to annex the CAF Champions League for the first time in the club’s history, he was selected to be part of the Black Stars team that played Nigeria in World Cup qualifier in 2001.

He would go-ahead to record 15 appearances for the Black Stars to crown a successful career.

Mireku and success are bedfellows. Success rained down on him. In his ten-year stay with the Accra club, he laid claim to seven league titles, two FA Cups and the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup hauls is worthy enough of discussion among the top 20 players of the last two decades.