The Serbian was confirmed as coach of Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday 1st December 2020 to take over from Edward Odoom.

Kostadin panic was in the stands watching Hearts of Oak as they suffered 1-0 defeat against Inter Allies courtesy of Richmond Lamptey’s goal on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak drew 2-2 on matchday 1 against Ashanti Gold and the defeat to Inter Allies was the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Edward Odoom finally gave way to Papic.

Kosta Papic has urged the supporters of the Accra giants to be patient with him in his second stint with the side.

“I would like tell the supporters to be patient with me, I have just arrived,” Papic told Wontumi FM.

“I did not have a pre-season with the club and I barely know the players here. I will start training with the squad to know what to do.”

Papic is expected to begin his tenure on Saturday when the Phobians host Karela United FC on Matchday 4 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

This is Kosta Papic’s second stint with the Accra Hearts of Oak. The Serbian took charge of the Phobians in the 2008-2009 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak at a point were runner-away league leaders with 14-point gap after the start of the second round, but they lost form and suffered three defeats on the trot to narrow the points gap to five.

Papic was sacked after a nine-man King Faisal managed to beat Hearts of Oak under his watch.