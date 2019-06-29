The Black Stars have participated in the tournament since the late 1950s and are also one of the most successful teams in the tournament.

Currently, they stand as the third most successful team in the tournament, having won the AFCON four times.

In terms of success, the Black Stars are only behind Egypt and Cameroon, who have won the tournament five and seven times, respectively.

But have you ever wondered who Ghana’s top scorers are in the AFCON, since the country began participating in the tournament?

Captain Andre Ayew is now Ghana’s highest scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following his goal against Benin.

The 29-year-old scored Ghana’s first goal as the Black Stars drew 2-2 with the Squirrels on Tuesday, June 25, evening.

Ayew is closely followed by Asamoah Gyan who has also scored an impressive eight goals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, legends Osei Kofi and Wilberforce Mfum also have seven and six goals, respectively.

Below is the list of Ghana’s top scorers at the AFCON:

Andre Ayew – 9

Asamoah Gyan – 8

Osei Kofi – 7

Wilberforce Mfum – 6