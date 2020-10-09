The Black Stars are set to take on the Eagles in Antalya, Turkey in what will be CK Akonnor’s first game in charge of Ghana.

Ghana will afterwards do battle with Qatar on Tuesday 12th October 2020 in another international friendly to prepare for their double-header against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars are poised for action and most of the key players namely Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, etc are already in camp.

However, Coach Akonnor will miss the services of goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Jefferey Schlupp and Mohammed Kudus. Both Kudus and Schlupp are recovering from injuries.

For Ghana, the absence of Richard Ofori presents a golden opportunity to the Coaches to try Razak Abalora and Lawrence Ati-Zigi. Zigi has been in brilliant shape for St. Gallen in Switzerland featuring in all three League games this season.

The Malians have had to deal with Adama Traore’s decision to play for Spain, a stance that has irritated many football fans in Mali. But they still have firepower in Moussa Djenepo who plays in the English Premiership for Southampton. Djenepo has played five games in the 2020/2021 season scoring one and making one assist. His team mate, Moussa Barega who plays for FC Porto is rated as one of the best forwards in the Portuguese League.

His 15 goals last season looks very impressive but one thing that is obvious is his inability to replicate that form at the national level. He plays with pace, power and strength and will be a handful for the Ghana defence on Friday. Mali boasts of some fine defenders like Falaye Sacko, a player who plays in Portugal for Vitoria Guimarães, Massadio Haidara of RC Lens and Molla Wague who plays for Amiens, on loan from Nantes.