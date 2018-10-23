Here is why Asamoah Gyan named his son after Floyd Mayweather

news

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he named his son after boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather because he is his mentor.

Gyan opined that Mayweather is a great inspiration to him.

‘’Floyd Mayweather is my role model and it is because of him I named my son Floyd Gyan. Because Floyd Mayweather speaks the truth and when he does, people don’t understand him and publicly condemn him sometimes. But these are hypocrites because in their quite time when they reflect about what he has said very well, then they agree that he has done the right thing.”

Asamoah Gyan has three children - Fredrick Gyan, Raphael Gyan and Floyd Gyan.

He also noted that he will impose or force a career path on any of his kids.