Drogba polled no vote in the recent FA Presidential elections in Ivory Coast as his rival Sory Diabate polled 11 of the 14 votes cast with 3 abstaining.

Didier Zokora, a former teammate of Drogba who was one of the electorates says Didier Drogba failed to win the elections because he neglected his duties as the honorary president of the Football Association and also, failed to declare his intention to contest on time.

“What we are saying is that Didier Drogba, as honorary president of the Association has never been present at a single meeting. He did not even inform us of his candidacy for the presidency of Fif. It’s a huge disrespect,” Zokora is quoted as having said on Radio Jam by Afrik Foot.

He added that Drogba’s ideas were not convincing and would not benefit Ivorian football.

According to him, Sory’s experience in football administration made him a more qualified candidate as Drogba had not even surrounded himself with people who have in-depth knowledge about the game in the country.

“Drogba’s program is not convincing because it doesn’t make the most of Ivorian football. Mr Sory Diabaté offered us a very interesting project and that’s why we support him. Also, Drogba is not even surrounded by people who have deep knowledge of Ivorian football. Mr Sory Diabaté has a better grasp of the subject than Didier Drogba,” Zokora added.

The results of the election, which was done via video conferencing, has reportedly sparked a massive debate in the Ivory Coast.

Drogba had been the massive favourite going into the polls, particularly after experienced administrator Eugene Diomande withdrew from the race and publicly backed the former Ivorian captain.