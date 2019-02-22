It is explained that the bench warrant for the arrest of Jay Jay Okocha was issued after the former international failed to appear before the court to answer questions in relating to his failure to pay his income taxes.

Okocha is facing a three-count charge instituted by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice bordering on failure to furnish his income returns and nonpayment of tax.

Adedayo Akintoye, the judge, issued the warrant for the arrest of the former Eagles captain on January 29 and thereafter adjourned until February 19.

However, on February 19, the prosecution had not effected the arrest forcing the judge to, again, adjourn till April 15 and ordering that the warrant be executed by then.

Austin Okocha was part of the Nigeria team that won the Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) in 1994. He also represented his country in three FIFA World Cups- 1994, 1998 and 2002.

Jay Jay Okocha played for Eintracht Frankfurt, PSV, Bolton and played with some of the finest players who graced the game namely Tony Yeboah, Roaldinho, etc.