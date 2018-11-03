'I am annulling my marriage not divorcing'- Gyan breaks silence

news

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has denied multiple media reports that he has filled for divorce.

A statement by his attorney says the Ghanaian striker has filed for an annulment of the his marriage at the High Court in Accra.

“Our client has noted the level of misinformation as well as the veiled and sometimes open attempt to discredit him, his family and or his friends and therefore we write for and on behalf of Mr Asamoah Gyan on matters that have come to his attention because they have been largely publicised and talked about within the media space across the country,” a signed by his lawyer Mr Edwin Kusi Appiah and first published on news website Graphiconline said.

“Our client has no interest in discussing his marriage in public but the only correction he wishes to make on the foregoing is that the process that is ongoing at an Accra High Court is not a petition for divorce but an annulment process,” the statement further said.

It was earlier reported Gyan has filed for divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra.

The reports further explains that Gyan, father of three has denied fathering his three children and has therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of the three children to ascertain the truth.

It is understood that Asamoah Gyan grew cold towards Gifty lately after a business woman by name Nina Atala came into the Black Stars skipper’s life.

His wife, Gifty, is reported to have said she is unhappy about what a DNA controversy will become an insult for her kids, she fully welcomes the decision because it will vindicate her.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.