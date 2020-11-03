On 4 July 2019, Lampard was appointed as the new head coach at former club Chelsea on a three-year contract, making him the first English manager to manage the side in over two decades.

READ MORE: Sad episode of how legendary Ghanaian goalie Robert Mensah died after being stabbed

He helped the side to secure UEFA Champions League spot as they placed fourth in the 2019/2020 season English Premier League (EPL).

Michael Essien who played alongside Frank Lampard in the same team believes that his former teammate is doing a good job at Chelsea.

Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, Essien said: “He [Lampard] was one of the leaders [in the dressing room]. I didn’t really see that he would end up becoming a manager. Knowing Frank, he’s very quiet and calm and does his thing.

“I’m not surprised he took on that job. He knows Chelsea very well and it’s very good for him and I wish him all the best.

“Yes [I have been impressed] because Chelsea is not an easy place to go as a manager or player. His first year he was not allowed to make a lot of signings, but he still managed to do well. It’s a big credit to him and hopefully, they will do even better this season.”

Chelsea are currently lying 8th on the league log of the Premier League.

After spells in Greece, Indonesia and Azerbaijan in recent years, Essien is now in the process of transitioning to the next phase of his career in football, having accepted his first coaching role with FC Nordsjælland in the Danish Superliga.