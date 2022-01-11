I was very sick before the Morocco game but I wanted to help the nation – Andre Ayew

Speaking to the press after the Black Stars lost by a single goal in Yaounde, Dede said he made the decision to play and his colleagues also supported him.

“I have not been feeling well for the past two days, I wanted to play, my colleagues wanted me on the pitch and I did everything because I have been waiting for this for three years now, we lost and I was unlucky to add a cut on my eye to it,” Ayew disclosed.

He also expressed optimism about the Black Stars chances in the tournament despite the loss against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

“We are very disappointed to have conceded in the last minute, we faced a solid team, one of the favourites, we went head to head with them but it wasn't meant to be.”

Pulse Ghana

“I think we can get through and we will get through cos it is our duty and we will make sure we qualify to the next stage. We lost the first game in 2010, 2015 but we pulled through. We were not expecting this start but we will make it”, Dede said.