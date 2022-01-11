The Al Saad midfielder said he was sick a few days to game, however he opted to help the team by playing.
I was very sick before the Morocco game but I wanted to help the nation – Andre Ayew
Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew has revealed that he wasn’t hundred percent fit going into the first game against Morocco in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.
Speaking to the press after the Black Stars lost by a single goal in Yaounde, Dede said he made the decision to play and his colleagues also supported him.
“I have not been feeling well for the past two days, I wanted to play, my colleagues wanted me on the pitch and I did everything because I have been waiting for this for three years now, we lost and I was unlucky to add a cut on my eye to it,” Ayew disclosed.
He also expressed optimism about the Black Stars chances in the tournament despite the loss against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.
“We are very disappointed to have conceded in the last minute, we faced a solid team, one of the favourites, we went head to head with them but it wasn't meant to be.”
“I think we can get through and we will get through cos it is our duty and we will make sure we qualify to the next stage. We lost the first game in 2010, 2015 but we pulled through. We were not expecting this start but we will make it”, Dede said.
Ayew, who suffered a head injury in the game said he will be ok to face Gabon in the second game on Friday.
