‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

The Eagles were 1-0 up thanks to Wilfred Zaha’s first-half penalty strike and would have doubled their lead had Ayew converted his chance.

However, the striker’s miss proved costly as Brighton snatched a late equaliser, thanks to a cool finish from Neal Maupay.

Working on punditry duty for the game, Henry, who scored 175 Premier League goals and won multiple league titles with Arsenal, criticised Ayew for his missed chance.

“That’s the better option. You score, I come and celebrate with you – we do some somersault or whatever you want, we slide on our knees,” the ex-France international said.

“If you don’t score, I would have killed you. Give me the ball….that is a sure goal. In that position, I’m thinking Benteke.

“This is where, in the Premier League, that’s a 2-0. Yes, he could have scored. But what about this [passing to Benteke], that’s 2-0 and we’re not talking anymore.”