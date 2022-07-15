‘I’m not Moroccan and I’m not Partey’s wife’ – Lady in viral photos speaks

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, she maintained that she was not the lady dating Partey and that she only happens to bear the same name as the midfielder’s partner.
Sara Bella, the lady whose photos have been widely circulated as the alleged wife of Thomas Partey, has denied having any relationship with the footballer.
According to her, some Arsenal fans have been flooding her social media page to attack her and she, therefore, needed to clear the air on the matter.
She explained that she was neither Partey’s girlfriend nor wife, adding that her nationality is Iraqi and not Moroccan.
"So to clear up the confusion, please stop accusing me, I'm not Partey's girlfriend, not even his wife,” she said.
“I was born in Iraq and my nationality is Iraqi and I live in Iraq. So all I know is that his actual girlfriend is from Morocco not from Iraq. And I'm really tired of all accusations linked to me.
"So please, stop it. There are bad people and bad journalism that took my photos and took my Instagram page and wrote some bad articles about me...stop accusing, stop hurting me by words. My nickname is Sarabella, not my actual name. So that's all I want to say, thank you for listening.”
Meanwhile, Partey is currently on tour pre-season tour with Arsenal in the United States (US).
