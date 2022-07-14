Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged that Partey would not be part of Arsenal’s squad that would be jetting off to America for a pre-season tour.
Watch: First video of Thomas Partey arriving in US for Arsenal’s pre-season tour drops
For the many fans who are craving to see photos and videos of Thomas Partey on Arsenal’s pre-season tour in the USA, footage of the midfielder’s arrival has finally dropped.
The Times and other UK tabloids reported that the 29-year-old would remain in London to build up his fitness, alongside teammates Bernd Leno and Folarin, as Mikel Arteta’s side departed for America.
However, a statement from Arsenal indicated that such reports were false, with Partey’s name included in the travelling squad.
The Gunners finally touched down in the US on Wednesday evening, but the club’s social media pages are yet to post photos of Partey despite sharing pictures of other players.
This led to speculations among fans, with some wondering if the midfielder had really travelled with the team on tour.
Such concerns have, however, now been quashed after an Arsenal fan captured Partey at the airport as he arrived in the US with his other teammates.
In a video posted on Twitter by one Rocky Agyekum, the Ghana star is captured holding his bags as he touched down in America.
Arsenal’s tour of America will begin with a game against Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday.
The Gunners will then play against Orlando City in a friendly, before closing their tour of the US with another clash against Chelsea.
Arteta’s side will return to England to lock horns with Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on July 30, before opening up their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with an away game against Crystal Palace a week later.
